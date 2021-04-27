Joint press point by the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister of Slovakia (Q&A)
BELGIUM
04.27.2021
Courtesy Video
On Tuesday, 27 April 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg met the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Mr. Eduard Heger, at NATO HQ.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 12:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792580
|VIRIN:
|210427-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308794
|Length:
|00:09:06
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Joint press point by the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister of Slovakia (Q&A)
LEAVE A COMMENT