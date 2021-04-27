USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct Cyclic Operations with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford ’s (CVN 78) air department and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, work hand in hand on the flight deck in order to accomplish cyclic operations, April 24, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)