Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford ’s (CVN 78) air department and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, work hand in hand on the flight deck in order to accomplish cyclic operations, April 24, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 12:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792578
|VIRIN:
|210425-N-OH637-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108308773
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct Cyclic Operations with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
