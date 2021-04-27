Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct Cyclic Operations with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.27.2021

    Video by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford ’s (CVN 78) air department and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, work hand in hand on the flight deck in order to accomplish cyclic operations, April 24, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 12:41
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct Cyclic Operations with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spartans
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    Bear Aces
    Blacklions
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

