ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) A Mark 45 5-inch gun fires aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 16, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792576
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-UN585-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308755
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 210416-N-UN585-3001, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT