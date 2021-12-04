210416-N-UN585-3001

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) A Mark 45 5-inch gun fires aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 16, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)