1st TSC Soldiers Successfully Precision-Airdrop GPS-Guided Pallets

Soldiers with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command partnered with the Soldiers of the 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and riggers with the 151st Quarter Master Detachment to successfully test Joint Precision Ariel Delivery Systems over camp Buehring, Kuwait. Testing of these systems shows that resupply drops can be performed successfully from higher altitudes ensuring the package gets to its intended destination. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Zoran Raduka, 1st TSC Public Affairs)