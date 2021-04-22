Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st TSC Soldiers Successfully Precision-Airdrop GPS-Guided Pallets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    04.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Zoran Raduka 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command partnered with the Soldiers of the 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and riggers with the 151st Quarter Master Detachment to successfully test Joint Precision Ariel Delivery Systems over camp Buehring, Kuwait. Testing of these systems shows that resupply drops can be performed successfully from higher altitudes ensuring the package gets to its intended destination. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Zoran Raduka, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 14:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792574
    VIRIN: 210422-A-XO165-703
    Filename: DOD_108308753
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC Soldiers Successfully Precision-Airdrop GPS-Guided Pallets, by SPC Zoran Raduka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    command
    sustainment
    leadership
    transportation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT