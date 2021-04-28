Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nurses Week - LTC Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    04.28.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Lt. Col. Rachel Park, the Chief Nursing Officer for U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart, gives a shoutout for Nurses Week.

    Nurses Week is celebrated May 6-12 every year and is a time to acknowledge the vital role nurses play in military healthcare.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 10:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792570
    VIRIN: 210428-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108308726
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Week - LTC Park, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    Nurses Week

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Army Nurse Corps
    Nurses Week
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT