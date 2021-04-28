Lt. Col. Rachel Park, the Chief Nursing Officer for U.S. Army Health Clinic Stuttgart, gives a shoutout for Nurses Week.
Nurses Week is celebrated May 6-12 every year and is a time to acknowledge the vital role nurses play in military healthcare.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792570
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308726
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nurses Week - LTC Park, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
