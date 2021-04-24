U.S. Airmen with 73rd Special Operations Squadron aboard an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship conduct live-fire operations in support of Balikatan 21 over the Philippines, April 24, 2021. This is the first time this asset has been in the Philippines, it gave the Philippine controllers the ability to train with American pilots and vice versa. Balikatan is an annual exercise with American and Philippine forces to demonstrate shared commitment to peace and stability and the adaptability of the U.S. and Philippine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792569
|VIRIN:
|210424-M-VB420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308725
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AC-130J Ghostrider: Balikatan 21, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
