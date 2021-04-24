Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AC-130J Ghostrider: Balikatan 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Airmen with 73rd Special Operations Squadron aboard an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship conduct live-fire operations in support of Balikatan 21 over the Philippines, April 24, 2021. This is the first time this asset has been in the Philippines, it gave the Philippine controllers the ability to train with American pilots and vice versa. Balikatan is an annual exercise with American and Philippine forces to demonstrate shared commitment to peace and stability and the adaptability of the U.S. and Philippine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792569
    VIRIN: 210424-M-VB420-1001
    Filename: DOD_108308725
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-130J Ghostrider: Balikatan 21, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    USAF
    AC-130J Ghostrider
    Balikatan 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT