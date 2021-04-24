AC-130J Ghostrider: Balikatan 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with 73rd Special Operations Squadron aboard an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship conduct live-fire operations in support of Balikatan 21 over the Philippines, April 24, 2021. This is the first time this asset has been in the Philippines, it gave the Philippine controllers the ability to train with American pilots and vice versa. Balikatan is an annual exercise with American and Philippine forces to demonstrate shared commitment to peace and stability and the adaptability of the U.S. and Philippine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)