Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Working Dogs Undergo Certification in Stuttgart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dogs (MWD) undergo a certification test held April 12-16, at –Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. The dogs are trained to find either narcotics or explosives - but never both - so that handlers know exactly what the dogs are alerting on. The certification is part of a weeklong process the teams must go through every year in order to work as a K-9 team while in garrison or when deployed. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792568
    VIRIN: 210422-A-ZQ575-0004
    Filename: DOD_108308721
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs Undergo Certification in Stuttgart, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military working dogs
    MWD
    K-9
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    100th Military Police Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT