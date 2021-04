Military Working Dogs Undergo Certification in Stuttgart

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dogs (MWD) undergo a certification test held April 12-16, at –Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. The dogs are trained to find either narcotics or explosives - but never both - so that handlers know exactly what the dogs are alerting on. The certification is part of a weeklong process the teams must go through every year in order to work as a K-9 team while in garrison or when deployed. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)