100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dogs (MWD) undergo a certification test held April 12-16, at –Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. The dogs are trained to find either narcotics or explosives - but never both - so that handlers know exactly what the dogs are alerting on. The certification is part of a weeklong process the teams must go through every year in order to work as a K-9 team while in garrison or when deployed. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 10:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792568
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-ZQ575-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108308721
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Military Working Dogs Undergo Certification in Stuttgart, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
