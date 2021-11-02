Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mail Call @ the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Cody Payne explains what it's like to work at the post office in a deployed environment at the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, in an undisclosed location, 11 Feb. 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 09:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792566
    VIRIN: 210211-Z-IN381-0001
    Filename: DOD_108308695
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mail Call @ the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    332 AEW
    post office
    sra

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT