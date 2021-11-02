Senior Airman Cody Payne explains what it's like to work at the post office in a deployed environment at the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, in an undisclosed location, 11 Feb. 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 09:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792566
|VIRIN:
|210211-Z-IN381-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308695
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mail Call @ the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
