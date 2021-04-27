An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured mariner from a fishing vessel off Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Because the vessel was located outside of the Dolphin’s range, Sector Honolulu watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) from nearby to act as a refueling point. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 08:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792563
|VIRIN:
|210427-G-GO214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308681
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Hawaii Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Hawaii Island
LEAVE A COMMENT