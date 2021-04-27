B-Roll: Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Hawaii Island

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured mariner from a fishing vessel off Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Because the vessel was located outside of the Dolphin’s range, Sector Honolulu watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) from nearby to act as a refueling point. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point/released)