    B-Roll: Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Hawaii Island

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured mariner from a fishing vessel off Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Because the vessel was located outside of the Dolphin’s range, Sector Honolulu watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) from nearby to act as a refueling point. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point/released)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 08:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792563
    VIRIN: 210427-G-GO214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108308681
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Hawaii Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Hawaii Island

    Air Station Barbers Point
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    Dolphin Helicopter

