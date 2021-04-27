To promote awareness of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, observed every April, the Public Health Activity – Japan’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosted a unique educational event for the Camp Zama community.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 02:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792557
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308471
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Escape Room, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
