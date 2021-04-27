Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Escape Room

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    To promote awareness of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, observed every April, the Public Health Activity – Japan’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosted a unique educational event for the Camp Zama community.
    #SHARP #SAAPM #ArmyTeam #SoldierReadiness

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 02:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792557
    VIRIN: 210427-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108308471
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Escape Room, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    SHARP
    U.S. Army Japan
    SAAPM
    Public Health Activity-Japan

