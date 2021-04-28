Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    340th CBRN Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The 340th Chemical Company conducted a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear capabilities demonstration April 19 through 22 at Naval Air Facility Atsugi with CBRN experts from U.S. Army Japan, the Air Force and the Navy.
    #ArmyReadiness #SoldierReadiness #CriticalContingencies #CBRN

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 02:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792556
    VIRIN: 210428-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108308466
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th CBRN Demonstration, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    CBRN
    U.S. Army Japan
    JSDF
    340th Chemical Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT