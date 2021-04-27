U.S. Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing secure a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) alongside U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, in support of Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 27, 2021. Exercise Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 01:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792550
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-AO460-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108308332
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 62nd AW demonstrate agile combat employment during Exercise Rainier War, by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT