    MCBH Celebrates Month of the Military Child

    MCBH KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii celebrates Month of the Military Child with messages from the children of MCBH's service members and Mrs. Katie Wilson, 6th grade teacher, Mokapu Elementary School, MCBH, April 27, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 01:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792546
    VIRIN: 210427-M-SS016-0001
    Filename: DOD_108308299
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: MCBH KANEOHE BAY, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH Celebrates Month of the Military Child, by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

