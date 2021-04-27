Marine Corps Base Hawaii celebrates Month of the Military Child with messages from the children of MCBH's service members and Mrs. Katie Wilson, 6th grade teacher, Mokapu Elementary School, MCBH, April 27, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 01:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792546
|VIRIN:
|210427-M-SS016-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308299
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|MCBH KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Celebrates Month of the Military Child, by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT