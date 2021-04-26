62nd AW kicks off Exercise Rainier War

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing transport equipment and personnel from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, during exercise Rainier War April 26, 2021. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large formation exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing, designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support full spectrum operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)