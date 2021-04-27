AZNG vaccinates state inmates

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona Army National Guard combat medics administer the COVID-19 vaccination to state inmates at an Arizona Department of Corrections facility in Buckeye, Ariz., April 27, 2021. The vaccinations are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability to provide vaccinations to vulnerable populations throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)