    C-17 on and off board personnel

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Daniel Phelps 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen on and off board a C-17 as part of Exercise Nexus Dawn. (Video by 2nd Lt Daniel Phelps)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 23:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792534
    VIRIN: 210424-F-OW876-661
    Filename: DOD_108308161
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 on and off board personnel, by 2nd Lt. Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    ReserveReady
    NEXUSDAWN

