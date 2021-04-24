Reserve Citizen Airmen process through a deployment line as part of Nexus Dawn at Travis Air Force Base, California, on April 24, 2020. (Footage by 2nd Lt. Daniel Phelps)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 01:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792533
|VIRIN:
|210424-F-OW876-427
|Filename:
|DOD_108308160
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen process through a deployment line as part of Nexus Dawn, by 2nd Lt. Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT