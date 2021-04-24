Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Citizen Airmen process through a deployment line as part of Nexus Dawn

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Daniel Phelps 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen process through a deployment line as part of Nexus Dawn at Travis Air Force Base, California, on April 24, 2020. (Footage by 2nd Lt. Daniel Phelps)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 01:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792533
    VIRIN: 210424-F-OW876-427
    Filename: DOD_108308160
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen process through a deployment line as part of Nexus Dawn, by 2nd Lt. Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Nexus Dawn

