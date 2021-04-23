Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    370th Chemical Company Participates in Homeland Emergency Response Exercise, Guardian Response 2021

    IN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Spc. Darianne Hudson 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 370th Chemical Company participates in a mass decontamination and reconnaissance exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center as part of Guardian Response 2021. Guardian Response is a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 22:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792532
    VIRIN: 210423-A-SQ005-867
    Filename: DOD_108308086
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: IN, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 370th Chemical Company Participates in Homeland Emergency Response Exercise, Guardian Response 2021, by SPC Darianne Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    US Army Reserve
    USARC
    Army Reserve
    370th Chemical Company
    GR21

