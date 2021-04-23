The 370th Chemical Company participates in a mass decontamination and reconnaissance exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center as part of Guardian Response 2021. Guardian Response is a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve's 78th Training Division.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 22:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792532
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-SQ005-867
|Filename:
|DOD_108308086
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|IN, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 370th Chemical Company Participates in Homeland Emergency Response Exercise, Guardian Response 2021, by SPC Darianne Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT