91st ARS refuels F-22, A-10 for Florida air shows

An F-22 Raptor aircraft and an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft II are refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., April 18, 2021, after performing for the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo located in Lakeland, Fla. The Expo is the second largest air show in the world, with over 225,000 enthusiasts visiting to experience the 377 exhibitors that participated in the event.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 22:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792527
|VIRIN:
|210418-F-GI539-1200
|Filename:
|DOD_108308020
|Length:
|00:15:52
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
