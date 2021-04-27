Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG vaccinates state inmates

    BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Army National Guard combat medics administer the COVID-19 vaccination to state inmates at an Arizona Department of Corrections facility in Buckeye, Ariz., April 27, 2021. The vaccinations are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability to provide vaccinations to vulnerable populations throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

