Arizona Army National Guard combat medics administer the COVID-19 vaccination to state inmates at an Arizona Department of Corrections facility in Buckeye, Ariz., April 27, 2021. The vaccinations are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability to provide vaccinations to vulnerable populations throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 21:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792525
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-UN281-826
|PIN:
|28
|Filename:
|DOD_108307994
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG vaccinates state inmates, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT