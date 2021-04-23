Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Best Warrior Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    First Army Soldiers compete in the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 20-23, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will represent First Army in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 21:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792519
    VIRIN: 210423-A-FK859-858
    Filename: DOD_108307851
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    First Army
    First Army BWC

