Recently, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. described their own experiences of racial bias, the conversations that are occurring within the military, and their way forward in addressing inequality. Watch as Capt. James Okamoto shares his experiences as part of #SMC's series, “My Race, My Story.”
#AAPI #SemperSupra #SpaceStartsHere
