    Month of the military child

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    For the third week of April, which is designated as The Month of the Military Child, #SWCS Deputy Commander, Colonel Derek Lipson read the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 21:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    SOF
    USASOC
    USAJFKSWCS
    resilient
    militarychildren
    purpleup
    goarmysof
    armykids

