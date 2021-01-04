Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the military child

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    For the first week of April, which is designated as The Month of the Military Child, #SWCS Command Sgt. Major Joseph Fancher and his wife Nayda, read the children's book "I Love You All The Same" by Donna Keith.

    SOF
    military children
    USASOC
    USAJFKSWCS
    resilient
    army kids
    purpleup

