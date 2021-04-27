Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEOMI 50th anniversary greeting from Utah National Guard EO manager

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Mr. Travis Bringhurst, the Equal Opportunity manager for the Utah National Guard, wishes the Defense Equal Opportunity Mangagement Institute(DEOMI) a happy 50th anniversary from Camp Williams, Utah. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792503
    VIRIN: 210427-Z-BQ261-0001
    Filename: DOD_108307642
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEOMI 50th anniversary greeting from Utah National Guard EO manager, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UTNG
    Special Events
    DEOMI50

