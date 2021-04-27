Mr. Travis Bringhurst, the Equal Opportunity manager for the Utah National Guard, wishes the Defense Equal Opportunity Mangagement Institute(DEOMI) a happy 50th anniversary from Camp Williams, Utah. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 19:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792503
|VIRIN:
|210427-Z-BQ261-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108307642
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEOMI 50th anniversary greeting from Utah National Guard EO manager, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT