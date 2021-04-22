U.S. Army Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, visits the Frederick Community College Mass Vaccination Site on April 22, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland. The VETF is an initiative to promote equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Maryland. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792488
|VIRIN:
|210423-Z-BZ695-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108307433
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead visits Frederick Community College Mass Vaccination Site [B-Roll], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS
