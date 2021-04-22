Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead visits Frederick Community College Mass Vaccination Site [B-Roll]

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, visits the Frederick Community College Mass Vaccination Site on April 22, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland. The VETF is an initiative to promote equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Maryland. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)