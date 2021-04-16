Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead visits Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Mass Vaccination Site [B-Roll]

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. Army Gen. Birckhead, commander of the Maryland National Guard and Governor Larry Hogan visit the Navy-Marine Core Memorial Stadium Mass Vaccination Site in Annapolis, Maryland, April 16, 2021. Birckhead leads the Vaccine Equity Task Force, an initiative to promote equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Maryland. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792485
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-BZ695-2001
    Filename: DOD_108307352
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    MDNG
    COVID-19
    VETF
    Vaccine Equity Task Force

