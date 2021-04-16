U.S. Army Gen. Birckhead, commander of the Maryland National Guard and Governor Larry Hogan visit the Navy-Marine Core Memorial Stadium Mass Vaccination Site in Annapolis, Maryland, April 16, 2021. Birckhead leads the Vaccine Equity Task Force, an initiative to promote equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Maryland. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792485
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-BZ695-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108307352
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead visits Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Mass Vaccination Site [B-Roll], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
