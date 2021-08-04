Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead and Gov. Larry Hogan visit Maryland State Fairgrounds Mass Vax Site [B-Roll]

    TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, leader of Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, visit Maryland State Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Site in Timonium, Maryland, April 8, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792481
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-BZ695-1001
    Filename: DOD_108307266
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: TIMONIUM, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead and Gov. Larry Hogan visit Maryland State Fairgrounds Mass Vax Site [B-Roll], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    U.S. Army
    COVID-19
    VETF

