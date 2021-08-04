U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, leader of Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, visit Maryland State Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Site in Timonium, Maryland, April 8, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792481
|VIRIN:
|210408-Z-BZ695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108307266
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|TIMONIUM, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead and Gov. Larry Hogan visit Maryland State Fairgrounds Mass Vax Site [B-Roll], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT