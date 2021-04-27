Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Derna

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps 

    Communication Directorate             

    On April 27, 1805, the Marines fought in the Battle of Derna. The Mameluke sword and part of the Marines Hymn, “to the shores of Tripoli,” originated from the battle of Derna and has remained a part of Marines history for 200 years. (United States Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps)

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Derna

