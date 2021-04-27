video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On April 27, 1805, the Marines fought in the Battle of Derna. The Mameluke sword and part of the Marines Hymn, “to the shores of Tripoli,” originated from the battle of Derna and has remained a part of Marines history for 200 years. (United States Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps)