On April 27, 1805, the Marines fought in the Battle of Derna. The Mameluke sword and part of the Marines Hymn, “to the shores of Tripoli,” originated from the battle of Derna and has remained a part of Marines history for 200 years. (United States Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps)
