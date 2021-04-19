Soldiers conduct live fire with new ENVG-B

Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live fire using the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars at Joint Base Lewis-McChord April 19, 2021. The ENVG-B arms U.S. Army soldiers with the ability to target, engage, and neutralize threats; enhancing mission success and operator safety. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Egor Krasnonosenkikh)
Background Music: Sagittarius V- [Lucidator]
Licensed at: http://sagittariusvmusic.com
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
