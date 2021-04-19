Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct live fire with new ENVG-B

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live fire using the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars at Joint Base Lewis-McChord April 19, 2021. The ENVG-B arms U.S. Army soldiers with the ability to target, engage, and neutralize threats; enhancing mission success and operator safety. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Egor Krasnonosenkikh)

    Background Music: Sagittarius V- [Lucidator]
    Licensed at: http://sagittariusvmusic.com

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    night vision
    Lancer
    ENVG-B

