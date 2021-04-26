Arizona National Guard service members helped prepare, transport, and distribute vaccinations at an indoor COVID-19 vaccination site in Glendale, Ariz., April 26, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to serve their communities at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792469
|VIRIN:
|210426-Z-AA430-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108307142
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AZNG Supports Glendale Indoor Vaccination Site, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
