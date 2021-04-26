Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Supports Glendale Indoor Vaccination Site

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members helped prepare, transport, and distribute vaccinations at an indoor COVID-19 vaccination site in Glendale, Ariz., April 26, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to serve their communities at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    soldiers
    arizona
    national guard
    covid-19
    azcv19

