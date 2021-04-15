CRBN Training B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense (CBRN), 2d Marine Division, participate in a virtual simulation training event in Jacksonville, N.C., April 15, 2021. The training allowed the Marines to utilize Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits and Outfits to test a quantitative analysis of a chemical agent in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi)
|04.15.2021
|04.27.2021 17:31
|B-Roll
|792460
|210415-M-EF433-1001
|DOD_108307105
|00:16:40
|US
|2
|2
