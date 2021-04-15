Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRBN Training B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense (CBRN), 2d Marine Division, participate in a virtual simulation training event in Jacksonville, N.C., April 15, 2021. The training allowed the Marines to utilize Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits and Outfits to test a quantitative analysis of a chemical agent in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792460
    VIRIN: 210415-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_108307105
    Length: 00:16:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, CRBN Training B-Roll, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2dMarDiv #CRBN #Simulator #VDTT #Efficancy

