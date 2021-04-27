Secretary Blinken virtual meeting with the President of the Republic of Kenya
04.27.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony Blinken virtual meeting with the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 15:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792458
|Filename:
|DOD_108307069
|Length:
|00:06:19
|Location:
|
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Blinken virtual meeting with the President of the Republic of Kenya
LEAVE A COMMENT