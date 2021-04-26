This is a teaser of some activities occurring in preparation for Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore 2021 at the port of Durres, Albania.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792454
|VIRIN:
|210426-A-WB015-1196
|Filename:
|DOD_108306951
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|DURRES, AL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Preparation for JLOTS 2021 Social Media Teaser, by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT