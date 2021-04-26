Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparation for JLOTS 2021 Social Media Teaser

    DURRES, ALBANIA

    04.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. John Todd 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    This is a teaser of some activities occurring in preparation for Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore 2021 at the port of Durres, Albania.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792454
    VIRIN: 210426-A-WB015-1196
    Filename: DOD_108306951
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: DURRES, AL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparation for JLOTS 2021 Social Media Teaser, by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JLOTS
    strongertogether
    DefenderEurope
    USArmyeuraf

