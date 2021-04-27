Secretary of State Blinken Virtual Meeting with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
04.27.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony Blinken virtual meeting with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 14:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792451
|Filename:
|DOD_108306946
|Length:
|00:08:42
|Location:
|
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Blinken Virtual Meeting with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
LEAVE A COMMENT