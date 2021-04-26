Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Got Your 6 | April 26, 2021

    04.26.2021

    Video by Nicholas Roeder 

    Military Health System

    ‘Got Your 6’ is TRICARE’s COVID vaccine video series that delivers important information and updates, three times a month. It includes the latest information about DoD vaccine distribution, the TRICARE health benefit, and vaccine availability. Got a question about ‘Got Your 6’? Send an email to dha.ncr.comm.mbx.dha-internal-communications@mail.mil

    Find your local military provider at tricare.mil/MTF, and make a vaccine appointment starting April 19!

    #TRICARE #MilitaryHealth #MHS #COVID19 #CovidVaccine #Vaccine #GotYour6

