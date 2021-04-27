Incirlik Air Base's Asian Pacific Heritage Association, African American Heritage Council, FSS, and other organizations come together for this year's Bataan Death March. The Bataan Death March is preformed annually in remembrance of the 60,000-80,000 American and Filipino POWs who were forced to march 69.9 miles by Japanese forces in April 1942. (U.S. Air force video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 03:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792436
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108306373
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik In-Focus Bataan Death March 2021, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT