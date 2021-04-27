AFN Incirlik In-Focus Bataan Death March 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792436" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Incirlik Air Base's Asian Pacific Heritage Association, African American Heritage Council, FSS, and other organizations come together for this year's Bataan Death March. The Bataan Death March is preformed annually in remembrance of the 60,000-80,000 American and Filipino POWs who were forced to march 69.9 miles by Japanese forces in April 1942. (U.S. Air force video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton)