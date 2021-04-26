MH-60S Seahawk Flight Operations Aboard USNS Mercy

210426-N-DA693-2001
PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 26, 2021) A b-roll video of an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Air Test and Evaluation (HX) Squadron 21 of Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Md., performing flight operations aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Apr. 26. Mercy is underway off the coast of Southern California completing Dynamic Interface Testing, where the ship’s aviation facilities will be evaluated for compatibility with the V-22 Osprey and MH-60 Seahawk, and establish launch and recovery windows in adverse weather conditions. Mercy recently returned to its homeport in San Diego from a regular overhaul in Portland, Ore., where improvements were made to its flight deck to support multiple aircraft platforms. Mercy must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)
