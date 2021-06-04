Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    To Be A Chief

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Katelin Britton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Newly promoted Chief Master Sergeants explain what being a Chief means to them, and what has helped them succeed in their journey so far. This video contains perspective from three newly ranked Chiefs from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 01:30
    Category: Package
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Guam
    Leadership
    Chief
    Team Andersen
    Aim High

