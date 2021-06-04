Newly promoted Chief Master Sergeants explain what being a Chief means to them, and what has helped them succeed in their journey so far. This video contains perspective from three newly ranked Chiefs from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 01:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792431
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-FL844-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108306288
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, To Be A Chief, by SrA Katelin Britton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT