Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition - B Roll - Day 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    2nd Infantry Division soldiers compete in the Best Warrior Competition. Footage includes: In-brief, Equipment Staging, Physical Training

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 00:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792429
    VIRIN: 210415-A-KK645-1001
    Filename: DOD_108306283
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition - B Roll - Day 4, by SGT Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Army
    2nd Infantry Division
    Camp Casey
    Best Warrior Competition
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT