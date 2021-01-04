Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army SHARP SAAPM Proclomation Signing (No Graphics/No Music)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    AFN Humphreys

    Leaders of Eighth Army held a proclamation signing for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. MSgt Kyisha Crawford, Eighth Army Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention Program Noncommisisioned Officer, talks about why this event was important and the impact it makes on the unit.

    MSG Kyisha Crawford
    Eighth Army Sharp Program NCOIC

    04.01.2021
    04.27.2021
    Package
    Video ID: 792426
    VIRIN: 210401-F-LS471-1002
    Filename: DOD_108306210
    Length: 00:01:00
    CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army SHARP SAAPM Proclomation Signing (No Graphics/No Music), by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Army
    Sharp
    SAAPM

