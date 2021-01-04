Leaders of Eighth Army held a proclamation signing for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. MSgt Kyisha Crawford, Eighth Army Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention Program Noncommisisioned Officer, talks about why this event was important and the impact it makes on the unit.
FONT (00;00;09;19)
MSG Kyisha Crawford
Eighth Army Sharp Program NCOIC
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 01:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792426
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-LS471-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108306210
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army SHARP SAAPM Proclomation Signing (No Graphics/No Music), by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
