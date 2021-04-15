Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition Day 4 Social Media Teaser

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    AFN Humphreys

    Social media video posted to AFN Camp Humphreys Facebook page with the following caption:
    "2nd Infantry Division's Best Warrior Competition is underway! AFN is covering it-- be on the lookout for the full video. Which event do you think is the most challenging?"

    Product was created with B-roll and After Effects.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 23:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792424
    VIRIN: 210415-F-LS471-1001
    Filename: DOD_108306202
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2nd Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition Day 4 Social Media Teaser, by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    2ID
    Warrior
    Best Warrior
    Competition
    Army

