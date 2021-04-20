U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, conduct Assault Support Training 3 and 4 while participating in Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) Course 2-21, which runs concurrently with Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 2021. The purpose of WTI is to train the next generation of Weapons and Tactics Instructors who will return to their squadrons as experts in tactical flight planning and execution. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee and Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)
This work, Assault Support Training, by LCpl Shane Beaubien and LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
