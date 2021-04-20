Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assault Support Training

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien and Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, conduct Assault Support Training 3 and 4 while participating in Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) Course 2-21, which runs concurrently with Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 2021. The purpose of WTI is to train the next generation of Weapons and Tactics Instructors who will return to their squadrons as experts in tactical flight planning and execution. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee and Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 21:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792402
    VIRIN: 210420-M-ET234-1001
    Filename: DOD_108306150
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Marine Aviation

    MAWTS-1

    NEO

    CrownJewel

    WTI3-21

    TAGS

