Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 ACS volunteer appreciation - "Why I volunteer"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Leading up to this year's Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony (VRC) here at Fort Wainwright, we're hearing from some of you, about why you volunteer -- here's Angela Autry.

    We encourage you to help celebrate by tuning in to the Fort Wainwright Facebook page on April 29 at 1 p.m. During the event, Fort Wainwright will recognize 51 Volunteers that dedicated over 50 hours of their time as well as 4 Volunteer of the Year Award recipients in the following categories: Military Member; Family Member; Civilian Member; Youth Member.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 19:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792390
    VIRIN: 210426-A-XA877-1005
    PIN: 1005
    Filename: DOD_108306045
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 ACS volunteer appreciation - "Why I volunteer", by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Alaska
    Army
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    USAG Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT