Leading up to this year's Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony (VRC) here at Fort Wainwright, we're hearing from some of you, about why you volunteer -- here's Laura Cory
We encourage you to help celebrate by tuning in to the Fort Wainwright Facebook page on April 29 at 1 p.m. During the event, Fort Wainwright will recognize 51 Volunteers that dedicated over 50 hours of their time as well as 4 Volunteer of the Year Award recipients in the following categories: Military Member; Family Member; Civilian Member; Youth Member.
This work, 2021 ACS volunteer appreciation - "Why I volunteer", by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS
