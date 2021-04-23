Airman 1st Class Angela McCollam, 60th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron diagnostics imaging technologist, is interviewed about Col. Zachary Jiron, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Scofield, 60th Maintenance Group superintendent, April 23, 2021, during Leadership Rounds at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 19:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792385
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-UO290-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108306013
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th MDTS, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
