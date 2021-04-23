Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leadership Rounds: 60th MDTS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Angela McCollam, 60th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron diagnostics imaging technologist, is interviewed about Col. Zachary Jiron, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Scofield, 60th Maintenance Group superintendent, April 23, 2021, during Leadership Rounds at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 19:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792385
    VIRIN: 210423-F-UO290-0003
    Filename: DOD_108306013
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th MDTS, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60th AMW
    TAFB
    WLR
    Base Leadership
    TrUSt Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT