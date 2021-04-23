Leadership Rounds: 60th MDTS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman 1st Class Angela McCollam, 60th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron diagnostics imaging technologist, is interviewed about Col. Zachary Jiron, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Scofield, 60th Maintenance Group superintendent, April 23, 2021, during Leadership Rounds at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB.