    Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21 Missile Launch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210425-N-NO842-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) launches a missile during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 25. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy video by Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Clark Lappert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792380
    VIRIN: 210425-N-NO842-1001
    Filename: DOD_108305964
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21 Missile Launch, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UXSIBP21

