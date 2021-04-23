Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT Celebrates US Army Reserve Birthday

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough 

    U.S. Army Central   

    US Army Central's Army Reserve Engagement Cell hosts a celebration for the U.S. Army Reserve's 113th birthday. Includes a special message from LTG Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve, a mass reenlistment, and a cake cutting ceremony

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 20:44
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Celebrates US Army Reserve Birthday, by SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Arifjan

    Kuwait

    USARCENT
    Reenlistment
    USAR
    USAR Birthday

