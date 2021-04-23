US Army Central's Army Reserve Engagement Cell hosts a celebration for the U.S. Army Reserve's 113th birthday. Includes a special message from LTG Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve, a mass reenlistment, and a cake cutting ceremony
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 20:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792374
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-YK713-1001
|PIN:
|210423
|Filename:
|DOD_108305916
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|ANNA, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ARKADELPHIA, AR, US
|Hometown:
|ATTALLA, AL, US
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CULPEPER, VA, US
|Hometown:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT VERNON, IN, US
|Hometown:
|OAK GROVE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT Celebrates US Army Reserve Birthday, by SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
