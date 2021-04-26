Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel provides the 50,000th COVID-19 vaccine at Greenbelt

    GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Morgan Bentley, an Irwin, Pennsylvania native and an aerospace medical technician, assigned to the 335th Air Expeditionary Group, vaccinates Randy Davis, a Washington native, with the 50,000th COVID-19 vaccine at the federally-run pilot community vaccination center in Greenbelt, Maryland, April 26, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792360
    VIRIN: 210426-A-QA940-1001
    Filename: DOD_108305456
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GREENBELT, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    VACCINE
    US ARMY NORTH
    US NORTHCOM
    COVID-19
    335th Air Expeditionary Group

