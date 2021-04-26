U.S. Air Force medical personnel provides the 50,000th COVID-19 vaccine at Greenbelt

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Morgan Bentley, an Irwin, Pennsylvania native and an aerospace medical technician, assigned to the 335th Air Expeditionary Group, vaccinates Randy Davis, a Washington native, with the 50,000th COVID-19 vaccine at the federally-run pilot community vaccination center in Greenbelt, Maryland, April 26, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792360
|VIRIN:
|210426-A-QA940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108305456
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|GREENBELT, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
