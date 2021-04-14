Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MyCG: Best Places to Work- SFLC

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Kristen Soper 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    This one minute video provides a quick overview of USCG Surface Forces Logistics Center (SFLC) mission- "SFLC exists to support the fleet". SFLC is a globally located organization of nearly 1,800 military and civilian employees providing engineering, maintenance and supply support to the USCG surface fleet.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 16:38
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 792356
    VIRIN: 210414-G-GS045-056
    Filename: DOD_108305423
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    This work, MyCG: Best Places to Work- SFLC, by Kristen Soper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SFLC
    USCG Best Places
    USCG Mission Support
    Coast Guard Engineering

