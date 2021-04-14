This one minute video provides a quick overview of USCG Surface Forces Logistics Center (SFLC) mission- "SFLC exists to support the fleet". SFLC is a globally located organization of nearly 1,800 military and civilian employees providing engineering, maintenance and supply support to the USCG surface fleet.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 16:38
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|792356
|VIRIN:
|210414-G-GS045-056
|Filename:
|DOD_108305423
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MyCG: Best Places to Work- SFLC, by Kristen Soper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT